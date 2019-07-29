By - Associated Press - Monday, July 29, 2019

SEATTLE (AP) - All seven of Washington’s Democratic U.S. House members are now calling for an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The Seattle Times reports that Reps. Kim Schrier, Suzan DelBene, Derek Kilmer, and Denny Heck on Sunday cited corruption, obstruction of justice and failure to protect elections from foreign interference as justifications for an impeachment inquiry, which would be a first step in a lengthy process.

Democratic Sen. Patty Murray also voiced support for an inquiry.

In May, U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, of Seattle, was the first House member from Washington to call for an impeachment inquiry. Rep. Adam Smith joined Jayapal in June, citing obstruction of justice and efforts to undermine Congress. Rep. Rick Larsen added his support earlier this month.

