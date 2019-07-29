OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - An Amtrak train was delayed Sunday night in south Thurston County after it struck an all-terrain vehicle.
The Olympian reports that the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported.
Lt. Ray Brady said two men were riding ATVs in the area of Rich Road Southeast and Old Highway 99 when one of them got stuck on the railroad tracks.
Unable to free the ATV, the train struck it and knocked it off the tracks.
Brady says the two men later fled the scene. Both ATVs were recovered by the sheriff’s office.
