WELLS, Maine (AP) - Police are investigating a fatal crash in which a car struck a tree in a southern Maine town.

WGME-TV reports the crash that killed 30-year-old Justin Bryant, of Biddeford, happened on Sunday in Wells. Police say Bryant’s car left the roadway and ran into a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Bryant was alone in the car. The Maine Warden Service is assisting police in reconstructing the crash.

