UTICA, N.Y. — A man accused of killing a 17-year-old girl and posting photos of her corpse on social media has pleaded not guilty.
Brandon Clark, of Bridgewater, has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Bianca Devins, of Utica. Devins’ family and friends filled the Oneida County courtroom Monday.
Police say 21-year-old Clark met Devins on Instagram about two months ago. Authorities say they attended a concert in New York City on July 13 where they got into an argument.
Prosecutors say Clark used a large knife to kill Devins in Utica early the next morning, then stabbed himself in the neck and took selfies on a tarp covering her body.
Clark’s lawyer, Luke Nebush, said the investigation is continuing and he won’t discuss details of the case publicly.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.