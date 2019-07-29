Sen. Cory A. Booker’s campaign on Monday announced that the New Jersey Democrat has secured contributions from 130,000 individual donors, likely clinching him a spot onstage at the Democratic National Committee’s third presidential debate in September.

“We’re building this campaign the right way, brick by brick from the grassroots up, and we’re seeing the results of that strategy as we continue to build momentum,” said Addisu Demissie, Mr. Booker’s campaign manager.

His campaign also released a list of 10 public polls in which Mr. Booker has hit at least 2% support.

In order to qualify for the third debate in September, candidates have to secure donations from 130,000 individual donors, including 400 from at least 20 states, and register 2% support in four qualifying polls. The same qualification standards apply to the DNC’s October debate as well.

Six other candidates have already hit both requirements: former Vice President Joseph R. Biden; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana; Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas; Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

A total of 20 candidates will participate in the DNC’s second debate this week. Ten will be onstage in Detroit on Tuesday, and 10 will participate Wednesday.

In order to qualify for the first two debates, candidates had to secure contributions from 65,000 individual donors or hit 1% support in three qualifying polls.

The stepped-up thresholds for the third and fourth debates are expected to significantly cut down the number of candidates who qualify.

The DNC has held out the possibility of holding the September debate over multiple nights, as was the case for the first and second debates.

