NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) - A former Rutgers basketball player has pleaded guilty to two charges stemming from a domestic violence incident at his dorm earlier this year.

Issa Thiam pleaded guilty Monday to a weapons count and making terroristic threats as part of a deal with Middlesex County prosecutors. He will now enter a three-year pretrial intervention program and the charges will be dismissed if he successfully completes it.

Thiam, who is from Dakar, Senegal, was dismissed from the team after his arrest in March and still faces possible deportation. During Monday’s hearing, he admitted trying to intimidate his girlfriend with a kitchen knife following a verbal dispute inside his dorm.

Thiam’s attorney told the judge his client is in talks to potentially sign with a team in Spain.

