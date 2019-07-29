Wisconsin State Journal, Madison, July 28

6 questions for the Democrats who want to be president

Neighboring Michigan hosts the second round of Democratic presidential primary debates this week, and we hope many of the questions will reflect Midwestern concerns.

When 20 candidates seeking the Democratic nomination debated in Florida last month, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California faulted former Vice President Joe Biden for opposing federal mandates on school busing decades ago.

But does busing still make sense today for disadvantaged children in communities such as Madison, where most schools are now diverse? Justified Anger, a group of black leaders here, has asked the Madison School District to reduce busing so more black children can attend elementary schools in their neighborhoods, and so parents can have better access to teachers and school events. They convincingly contend this will improve learning and narrow achievement gaps along racial and economic lines.

Would any of the Democrats running for president allow more flexibility for that? Or would their U.S. Department of Education object to ending bus routes if schools become less integrated?

We’d like to know.

The Midwest’s worker shortage is another important concern. Like Michigan, Wisconsin is graying fast. Older folks are living longer. Young couples are having fewer babies. Many employers are struggling to find employees to expand their businesses and the economy.

What will the Democratic candidates do about our shrinking labor pool? Will they significantly increase legal immigration? Will they allow more flexible visas for dairy farm workers?

They should.

Wisconsin exports have fallen sharply this year, with farmers and manufacturers hit hard by President Donald Trump’s trade wars. Mexico retaliated against Trump’s tariffs by imposing a 25% tax on Wisconsin cheese crossing the southern U.S. border.

Will the Democrats reinforce or reverse Trump’s protectionist aggression that pits nations against one another and pretends the economy is a zero-sum game?

Many of the Democratic hopefuls have proposed elaborate spending plans, including “Medicare for All” and free college tuition for even rich families. A moderator at this week’s debates should remind the candidates that somebody has to pay for the nation’s soaring deficit and debt - our children and grandchildren.

A good question would be: Name something expensive the federal government does that you support, but which our nation can no longer afford?

Another question should focus on the Great Lakes. Specifically, will the candidates support a permanent separation between the Great Lakes and Mississippi River basins, as nature intended. Chicago canals provide a path for voracious Asian carp and other invaders to enter the Great Lakes and Wisconsin waterways, upsetting aquatic food chains and ecosystems.

What about clean energy? Will the next president insist on more renewable energy to address climate change - even if solar and wind farms rile neighboring property owners?

They should.

This week’s debates will be held in the Midwest and should focus on Midwestern concerns. Wisconsin and Michigan are two of the most competitive states in next year’s election. The eventual Democratic nominee must understand and stick up for America’s Heartland if he or she wants to win in 2020.

___

Kenosha News, July 26

Flash mobs won’t stop unless there is a fear of reprisal and serious consequences

There are many victims and it costs consumers. Organized retail theft is taking a toll.

The National Retail Federation said a 2018 survey showed retailers lost $777,877 per $1 billion in sales. That survey also showed that 9 in 10 retailers had encountered organized retail theft crime in the prior 12 months.

On July 1 the North Face store in Pleasant Prairie’s Premium Outlets mall was a victim, as six men rushed in, grabbed whatever merchandise they could carry and ran out in 30 seconds. The take was valued at more than $33,000.

Three of the six identified suspects are in custody - two in Kenosha County and one in Indiana. The others are being sought with $50,000 warrants for their arrest.

News and social media widely circulated the security video of the theft.

Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana said many were shocked at the video. “The act itself was surprising,” he said. “People understand that shoplifting happens, but to see it this level, it shocked people.”

Smetana said his department received calls about the case from media across the country and from as far away as Japan.

On July 7 a Pleasant Prairie detective received a call from the Chicago Police Bureau of Organized Crime. They said they were contacted by someone who recognized several of the men. Two officers from that bureau watched the video and recognized several men who belonged to the Mickey Cobras gang.

Loss Prevention magazine, in a February article, reported that what began as social media calls to gather at a place for a spontaneous dance or other harmless entertainment activity has evolved into a criminal enterprise and gang involvement. The magazine said that merchandise is usually taken for personal use or for resale

In 2017, Pleasant Prairie police arrested a group stealing $20,000 in merchandise from 16 stores, using booster bags. The group, police learned, was part of a multi-state gang. Pleasant Prairie’s security video led to arrests.

What else can be done?

Loss Prevention magazine suggests that retailers develop a specific strategy and form alliances.

Premium Outlet Mall does have a system of retailers sharing information, but mall security could not comment.

The magazine said the solution needs to be formidable and absolute, which may mean trying to stop one of them or identifying the leader.

Most retailers prohibit, with good reason, employees or staff from a confrontation with thieves. That, and that the crime is retail theft, is a misdemeanor with small consequences.

The flash mobs won’t stop unless there is a fear of reprisal and serious consequences.

One suggestion the magazine made was that legislatures change laws regarding theft as it pertains to flash mobs. If these flash mobs make customers or staff feel threatened or fear for their own safety, this intimidation could raise the bar to becoming robbery, a felony with more serious consequences.

Retailers bear the primary responsibility. Security cameras, how and where more expensive items are displayed or controlled, and training staff on what to do are important first steps. Staff should learn to get descriptions of thieves, vehicle descriptions, call police and secure video.

Forming retail alliances, sharing information as Premium Outlet Mall does, also will help, as well as a push to prosecute.

While these efforts may not stop these flash robs, it may put a serious dent in the number of episodes.

___

The Journal Times of Racine, July 29

Drone operators must act responsibly

We understand the appeal of owning a drone with a camera attached. We’ve seen the unique perspectives they can deliver through the photographs shot from high above.

But it’s important to remember to enjoy them responsibly, to know when and where drones are not only unwelcome, but dangerous.

It was a “chaotic” scene in the Town of Dover on July 18, at the intersection of Highway J, after a crash involving a minivan and a pickup truck left several people injured. Rescuers not only had to deal with the challenges at the crash site, which included extricating a patient from the wreckage, but helicopters arriving and leaving the scene had to contend with a drone flying above the crash scene.

Two of the crash victims were taken by Flight for Life helicopters to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa and one was taken to Froedtert by a ground ambulance, sheriff’s and fire officials said.

During the Flight for Life transport, with one helicopter on the ground and another approaching, first responders noticed something flying above them, which Vrchota said was determined to be a drone.

“At that time the final helicopter was making its approach to touch down at the landing zone,” Vrchota said.

Vrchota relayed a message about the drone flying in the area to the helicopter pilot, adding that he doesn’t know how long the drone was flying above the scene.

“My main concern was getting the patients out as quickly and safely as we could and then getting them to the hospital,” Vrchota said.

Vrchota said the situation could have been made a lot worse if the drone collided with the helicopter or lost power and fell into the scene.

“Our function as EMS, fire and law enforcement is to keep everybody safe on scene,” Vrchota said. “To have our focus turned to something that could definitely endanger all the people on the ground … it took your main focus off of patient care.”

The next day, two brothers, ages 24 and 19 and from the Town of Burlington, turned themselves in to Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies and said they were the pilots and owners of the drone that had flown in the area. Both were cooperating with the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Tammy Chatman, public information officer for Flight for Life, which is based in Waukesha, said in a Journal Times report that a big rule in aviation is “see and avoid.”

“We can’t see the drones, especially at night,” Chatman said. “We can’t avoid what we cannot see.”

At Thursday’s scene at the Burlington/Dover town line, Chatman said there were several radio frequencies that could have interfered with the drone’s function, or the drone’s signal could have interfered with the radio frequencies; the drone could have lost power and fell onto someone at the scene or it could have collided with the helicopter and could have created a much larger scene.

The young men piloting the drone that night turned themselves in. That was the right thing to do.

But we want all drone operators to avoid having to report to their local sheriff or police department. The way to do that, we feel, is to heed the advice of Tammy Chatman:

“The fact is, when you put your drone in the air you are a pilot, and you need to act accordingly.”

