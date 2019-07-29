MARTINEZ, Calif. (AP) - Prosecutors in the San Francisco Bay Area have charged a man and his adult son with sexually abusing multiple children.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said Monday it charged 64-year-old Simon Chavez, of Antioch, and his 31-year-old son, Simon Magana Chavez, with sexually abusing multiple children and unlawfully having sex with a minor.

District Attorney’s Office spokesman Scott Alonso says the elder Chavez had been a foster father with Contra Costa County’s Children and Family Services for at least 18 years. Magana Chavez was a correctional officer with the state of California as recently as last year.

Alonso said he couldn’t say if the victims were kids in foster care to protect their identities.

Both father and son have pleaded not guilty.

