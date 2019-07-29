BERLIN (AP) - German police say a child has died after apparently being pushed onto the tracks in front of a train at Frankfurt’s main station.
Frankfurt police tweeted that they believe a man pushed the child onto the track Monday. They said that one person was arrested and they are investigating whether he was the perpetrator.
Further details weren’t immediately available.
