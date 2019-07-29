A simple announcement from Judicial Watch adds another dimension to “Russian collusion” — particularly one aspect which did not get much play during the recent Robert Mueller hearings on Capitol Hill.

“Judicial Watch announces that U.S. District Court Judge Reggie B. Walton last week ordered a hearing on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, regarding the rate of production of emails, text messages, and other communications between former FBI official Peter Strzok and former FBI attorney Lisa Page,” the watchdog organization advises.

“The Court scheduled the hearing to discuss whether ‘Upon further consideration, the Court is concerned that the processing rate adopted by the Court may be inadequate.’ The Court’s July 24th order follows a joint status report by the FBI and Judicial Watch that discloses that only 6,000 of almost 20,000 responsive records have been processed since May 2018.”

Perhaps a jump-start is in the offing.

“The FBI has been slow-rolling the release of Page-Strzok communications and is still hiding all their infamous text messages,” says Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton. “We hope the Court recognizes the pubic interest in ensuring the FBI quickly releases key documents about the biggest scandal in American history — the Spygate abuses targeting President Trump.”

‘RELENTLESS IDENTITARIAN PROPAGANDA’

“The rise of modern identity politics is highly corrosive to the country,” David Azerrad — director of The Heritage Foundation’s Kenneth Simon Center for Principles and Politics — told an audience at the National Conservatism Conference in the nation’s capital.

Speakers at the event Friday, including Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, all addressed the rise of identity politics.

“The net effect of this relentless identitarian propaganda is to encourage passive resignation in the American people. The goal is to get us to believe that identity politics is the engine that drives history and that we must all submit to it,” Mr. Azerrad continued.

“To put it simply, identity politics is fundamentally incompatible with the idea of a nation,” he said, noting that disunity and tribalism follows — while the sole cure for identity politics is to accentuate common ties in America and give a “spirited defense of civic nationalism,” among other things.

“Though speakers differed in their definitions of nationalism and what policies are needed for the future, they agreed on several big themes: National sovereignty is a huge issue of growing importance around the world, identity politics erodes national unity, and cultural issues are ascendant,” writes Jarrett Stepman, a contributor to The Daily Signal, the Heritage Foundation news site.

TRIUMPH HAS A TRIUMPH

Hollywood has not quite forgotten Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, a cheeky, canny canine puppet introduced in 1997 on NBC’s “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” Triumph reemerged on MSNBC’s “Saturday Night Politics” on the weekend, with much to say about the Democratic hopefuls, and their second debate in midweek.

The Hollywood Reporter chronicled Triumph’s appearance, and his words to such hopefuls as Sen. Kamala Harris.

“Kamala needs to stick with what works — calling Joseph R. Biden a racist. And Joseph R. Biden needs to remember that’s a bad thing,” the cigar-smoking pooch noted.

Sen. Bernie Sanders was not overlooked.

“Bernie’s prepping for this debate. He’s ready for it this time. He’s going to prep for it by taking a nap right before. So that way his hair looks just right,” Triumph declared.

“Pete Buttigieg — the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana — was unable to escape Triumph’s mockery,” wrote Evan Real, an analyst for the Hollywood publication.

“This time, Mayor Pete cleared his schedule to focus on debate prep. He’s not even going to make it to T-ball practice or Timmy’s pizza party,” Triumph observed.

WHAT THE BOOKIES HAVE TO SAY

Presidential politics provides fodder for online wagers, and this week’s Democratic debates are no exception. SportsBetting.ag — a major online betting site — has posted odds for 50 “potential outcomes” during the upcoming bouts. They include gaffes, tweets, production issues and more.

A few of the odds:

“Will there be a microphone malfunction during the CNN broadcast? (Yes 6/1, no 1/12).”

“Will Beto O’Rourke speak in Spanish (Yes 1/2, no 3/2).”

“How many times will Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand blink the first time she’s solo on camera? (Over 76.5, under 76.5).”

“Will any candidate say a curse word or be bleeped? (Yes 4/1, no 1/6).”

“Will any candidate say, impeach? (Yes 1/2, no 3/2).”

NOT OVERLOOKED

A group of 26 children and siblings of fallen Israel Defense Forces soldiers journeyed to the nation’s capital and the picturesque Cumberland Valley region of Pennsylvania in recent weeks. The Israeli teens — all of whom have lost a family member who was serving in Israel’s military — spent two weeks bonding with American peers over traditional camp fare — swimming, archery, arts and crafts and more.

Friends of the Israel Defense Forces’ “Legacy Program” took care of airfare, accommodations, food and everything else for the youngsters. The New York City-based nonprofit was founded in 1981 by Holocaust survivors to “provide hope, purpose, and life-changing support for the soldiers who protect Israel and Jews worldwide.”

POLL DU JOUR

• 54% of U.S. voters say it would be a “bad thing” for the U.S. to move toward socialism; 78% of Republicans, 57% of independents and 32% of Democrats agree.

• 34% overall say the move would be a “good thing”; 16% of Republicans, 28% of independents and 53% of Democrats agree.

• 36% overall say if a Democrat wins the White House, “economic conditions will grow worse”; 70% of Republicans, 34% of independents and 7% of Democrats agree.

• 24% overall say if a Democrat wins, economic conditions will stay about the same; 15% of Republicans, 36% of independents and 28% of Democrats agree.

• 33% overall say if a Democrat wins, economic conditions will get better; 11% of Republicans, 14% of independents and 57% of Democrats agree.

Source: A FOX NEWS poll of 1,004 REGISTERED VOTERS conducted July 21-23.

