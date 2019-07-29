Sen. Kamala D. Harris on Monday released her own “Medicare for All” universal health care plan that envisions a role for private insurers in the system as long as they meet certain standards.

Ms. Harris’s plan comes as other 2020 Democratic presidential contenders have split on whether they see a role for private insurers in the U.S. health care system and as they prepare to gather in Detroit for the second Democratic National Committee debate.

Her plan would allow Americans to immediately buy into the Medicare system, similar to what other candidates have called for, and eventually phase in an expanded Medicare system over a 10-year period.

Ms. Harris‘ plan would also allow private insurers to offer Medicare plans as part of the new system, as long as they meet certain requirements on costs and benefits.

“If they want to play by our rules, they can be in the system. If not, they have to get out,” the California Democrat said in a Medium post.

She said that at the end of the 10-year transition, “every American” will be part of the new health care system, getting their health care either through the new public Medicare plan, or through a Medicare plan offered by a private insurer within the system.

Ms. Harris has signed on to Sen. Bernard Sanders’ Medicare for All proposal, but she said hers would cost less since the phase-in period is 10 years instead of the four years Mr. Sanders’ plan calls for.

She also said Mr. Sanders’ suggestion to tax households making above $29,000 an additional income-based premium “hits the middle class too hard.”

Instead, she wants to exempt households making less than $100,000 and impose a higher threshold for people living in high-cost areas.

Ms. Harris also suggested imposing new taxes on stock and bond trades, as well as derivative transactions, that her campaign said would raise “well over” $2 trillion over 10 years and would be “more than enough” to make up the difference from raising the other income threshold.

