The Trump administration says it will lead by example in the fight against excess opioid painkillers this fall, slashing the number of pills a federal employee can receive upfront from a 30-day supply to a seven-day one.

Current policy would allow patients using a federal health plan to get a 30-day refill, for a total of 60 days. The new policy will authorize three seven-day refills instead, so a patient would need to see a doctor after 28 days.

“We’re trying to compress this process so that there’s more responsiveness from providers,” a senior administration official told reporters Monday. He also said federal employees should not have a “blank check” to grab up pills.

Senior administration officials said the policy is one of several ways in which the administration is reining in addictive pain kills that have been blamed for sparking the deadly opioid crisis.

It’s also slashed the number of pills that drug makers are allowed to produce, so fewer pills can be diverted to the streets. And it’s heavily promoted prescription “take-back” days, resulting in the collection of over 4 million pounds of pills.

Officials said the focus is paying off, as pill-related deaths flatline amid a 34% drop in prescription painkiller fills over the first two years of Mr. Trump’s presidency. That frees up space to focus on deadly synthetic fentanyl, which remains a significant driver of opioid-related deaths.

Administration officials said they’re also worried about methamphetamine, which is making a comeback in parts of the country. Mexican cartels manufacture it cheaply and sell in in the U.S. at massive profit.

Officials briefed reporters on their efforts as Mr. Trump tries to demonstrate progress on one of his signature domestic issues before the 2020 campaign.

The president promised 2016 voters in New Hampshire and other hard-hit areas that he would rein in the number of fatal drug overdoses.

Mr. Trump deemed opioid addiction to be a public health emergency in October 2017 and signed sweeping, bipartisan legislation to combat the problem a year later.

The Centers for Disease Control recently reported that overall drug-overdose deaths in the U.S. declined by over 5% in the most recent calendar year— from 72,224 in 2017 to 68,577 in 2018.

Administration officials say the scope of the problem is still unacceptable. It’s focusing on fentanyl, in particular, by pressing Congress to schedule every analog of the synthetic opioid, so that illicit dealers and users don’t exploit holes in the law.

The Drug Enforcement Administration issued regulations to make every type illegal on an emergency basis, though it would like to make it permanent through statute. Officials said forms of fentanyl with a medical use would still be considered lawful.

Jim Caroll, who serves as the White House “drug czar,” will travel to China soon in search of proof the Asian behemoth is living up to its own promise to make all forms of fentanyl illegal. Clandestine labs in China make a lot of the fentanyl that ends up on U.S. streets, so Mr. Trump pressed President Xi Jinping to crack down as part of trade talks.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security seized 1.2 billion lethal doses of fentanyl destined for American communities in fiscal 2018, or roughly enough to kill every American four times over.

The administration says it is pressing the U.S. Postal Service to do more at its package-processing facilities.

Congress passed a law in the fall requiring the postal service to collect advanced electronic data all Chinese packages and 70% of the international flow as of the end of 2018. Quotas get more stringent over time, with 100% designated for screening by the end of 2020.

While it’s stepped up its efforts dramatically since late 2017, senior administration officials said the postal service still isn’t in full compliance with the law.

The postal service was screening about 85% of Chinese packages and 60% of the international flow as of June, Chief Postal Inspector Gary R. Barksdale told Congress about two weeks ago.

He said the most “significant hurdle” to obtaining the data is that it’s ultimately up to foreign postal operators to provide it. The postal service is sending their foreign partners monthly letters to get updates on their progress in providing advanced data, he testified.

Members of Congress said the administration could be doing more on the pill side of the effort, too.

Though the DEA reduced the production levels of prescription opioids by 47% since 2016, senators Richard J. Durbin of Illinois and John N. Kennedy of Louisiana said production rose so high in the preceding decades that the agency should cut more.

“While we appreciate the initial steps taken in recent years to reduce the aggregate production quotas for Schedule II opioids, we remain concerned that they are still far too high,” the senators wrote.

