Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday that President Trump’s tweets attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings and the city of Baltimore were “outrageous and inappropriate.”

“Washington is just completely consumed with angry and divisive politics,” the Republican governor told a local radio show. “Enough is enough. People are completely fed up with this kind of nonsense. Why are we not focused on solving the problems and getting to work instead of who’s tweeting what, and who’s calling who what kind of names? I mean, it’s just absurd.”

Mr. Hogan’s comments came after he was initially criticized for issuing a statement that failed to mention the president by name.

“Baltimore City is truly the very heart of our state, and more attacks between politicians aren’t going to get us anywhere,” he said in his first statement.

Mr. Hogan was responding to Mr. Trump’s repeated attacks against Mr. Cummings and the district he represents, including the claim that Baltimore is “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” that the congressman has neglected.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.