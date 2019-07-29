Chile’s pristine waters and abundant marine ecosystems off the country’s far southern coast could face devastating consequences after being flooded by 40,000 liters of diesel oil Saturday, according to news reports..

Chilean limestone mining company CAP alerted the navy Saturday that it was investigating what caused its onshore terminal on Guarello Island, which is 150 miles north of Puerto Natales, to flow into the nearby waters. CAP also said it had contained the spill and activated all protocols.

The Chilean navy, who is also investigating the spill, deployed an emergency response team and a pollution response and control team to begin reparations to this largely untouched, diverse area Sunday, according to the Reuters news service.

By Sunday, navy officials said it had contained 15,000 liters of the contaminated water, with a barge set to join the recovery efforts Monday.

