LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - The manager of a motel in Louisiana who is accused of trafficking a 14-year-old girl for sex at the business has been arrested in Texas.

News outlets report 39-year-old Mayur Patel was taken into custody Friday in Houston.

Authorities say a tip led them to the 14-year-old at the Lake Charles motel March 21. She told detectives she’d been beaten and forced to have sex with numerous men since January, reports say.

Calcasieu Parish Detectives Seth Abshire and Michael Miller investigated and a warrant for Patel’s arrest was issued July 19.

Patel is being held without bond, charged with human trafficking and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Seven other people are also charged in the case.

It’s unclear if Patel had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.