JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A former southeast Missouri clerk has been ordered to serve five years of supervised probation for stealing money from the city of Winona.

Terri Denton, former city clerk in Winona, was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison, with that sentence suspended if she successfully completes her probation. She also must serve 30 days of “shock” time in the Shannon County jail, complete 100 hours of community service and pay $4,000 in restitution.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a news release that Denton pleaded guilty in June to receiving stolen property.

Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway in September announced an audit found that more than $42,000 was missing from Winona accounts. Investigators alleged Denton didn’t deposit thousands of dollars in cash, which she admitted she used for personal expenses.

