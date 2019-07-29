LAS VEGAS (AP) - A jury is being picked in federal court in Las Vegas for the racketeering trial of eight accused Vagos motorcycle club members in a sweeping case stemming from the killing of a rival Hells Angels leader from California at a northern Nevada casino in 2011.

Prosecutors allege the Vagos is a broad criminal enterprise engaged for more than a decade in murder, kidnapping, extortion, witness intimidation and drug and weapons trafficking.

The eight men standing trial represent the first of three groups totaling 21 defendants in the case that prosecutors allege involves crimes in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Oregon and Nevada.

The men have each pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection is expected to take several days, and opening statements are scheduled Aug. 12.

Trial could take up to four months.

