IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Iowa City that injured an officer and a suspect.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the incident started about 3:30 p.m. Monday when Iowa City police were called to an alleged shoplifting at a business.

Officers found a suspect in an area nearby and as the matter was unfolding, an officer was struck multiple times, including in the face. The weapon was later determined to be a BB gun.

The officer also fired his gun and hit the suspect.

Both were taken to a hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition.

