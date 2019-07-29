Sen. Rand Paul said in a clip released Saturday that he would chip in for a ticket to send Rep. Ilhan Omar back to Somalia to experience what a “disaster” of a country with no rights looks like.

Mr. Rand, Kentucky Republican, told Breitbart behind the scenes of last week’s Turning Point USA conference that he’s met many refugees who love the U.S. for the opportunities it provides and said Ms. Omar’s criticisms of America are as “ungrateful as you can get.”

“While I’m not saying we forcibly send her anywhere, I’m willing to contribute to buy her a ticket to go visit Somalia,” he said. “I think she can look and maybe learn a little bit about the disaster that is Somalia — that has no capitalism, has no God-given rights guaranteed in a Constitution, and has about seven different tribes that have been fighting each other for the last 40 years. And then maybe after she’s visited Somalia for a while, she might come back and appreciate America more.”

Mr. Paul’s comment echoes those made by President Trump earlier this month where he said Ms. Omar, Minnesota Democrat, and her “Squad” of congresswomen of color — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — should go back to their home countries if they dislike America so much.

Three were born in the U.S. and Ms. Omar, who was originally born in Somalia, has been a naturalized U.S. citizen for more than two decades.

While Ms. Omar has yet to respond directly, she retweeted the criticisms of Intercept and Al Jazeera contributor Mehdi Hasan who said the senator was misinformed.

“1) Paul claims Omar called America a ‘terrible country’. She never said it. A lie. 2) Paul hails America’s refugee record, ignoring the Muslim ban. 2) Omar has visited Somalia more than Paul has - & knows far more about it. 3) Paul’s dad published a white nationalist news letter,” he tweeted.

