TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Tucson say a robbery suspect is in custody after help from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
They say 21-year-old Victor Patrick Jacinto was arrested Friday night after he attempted to cross back into the U.S. at the Nogales Port of Entry.
KOLD-TV in Tucson says Jacinto was identified as the suspect in a July 15 robbery of a Chase Bank branch.
Police say Jacinto also is believed to be involved in several other armed robberies including banks.
It was unclear Sunday if Jacinto has a lawyer yet for his case.
