OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The trial against two men arrested after a deadly warehouse fire in the San Francisco Bay Area is wrapping up.

Closing arguments are set to begin Monday in the trial against Derick Almena and Max Harris.

They’re charged with involuntary manslaughter after the December 2016 fire at the so-called Ghost Ship warehouse killed 36 people.

Prosecutors said the men illegally converted the industrial building into an artist live-work space and stuffed it with highly combustible materials that trapped those trying to escape the blaze.

The cause of the fire has never been determined.

During trial, the defense raised the possibility it was caused by arsonists and shifted the blame to the warehouse’s landlord and city officials.

The case could be in the hands of a jury by early August.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.