President Trump expressed the nation’s “deepest sadness and sorrow” Monday for the victims of a mass shooting at a festival in Gilroy, California.

Calling it a “horrific shooting,” Mr. Trump said of the victims, “We grieve for their families and ask that God will comfort them.”

He also thanked law enforcement officers “who swiftly killed the shooter.”

A gunman opened fire at a garlic festival Sunday, killing three and wounding 12 before he was shot dead.

