In the midst of a feud with Democrats over conditions in Baltimore, President Trump held a meeting Monday with inner-city faith leaders at the White House.

“Looking forward to my meeting at 2:00 P.M. with wonderful Inner City Pastors!” the president tweeted shortly before the meeting, which wasn’t listed on his public schedule.

The president has been engaged in a rhetorical war with Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, blaming him for the city’s high crime and a “rat and rodent infested mess.” Democrats are again accusing Mr. Trump of racism.

The president held a similar meeting with inner-city pastors at the White House a year ago, when he pledged that he was “bringing opportunity and safety to all of our citizens.”

“Throughout our history, America’s churches and religious leaders have called for change and have inspired us to care for and bring hope back to those in need,” Mr. Trump said at the time.

He also told faith leaders, “We cannot have opportunity without safety. We’re working every day with local and federal law enforcement to reduce violent crime all over the country.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.