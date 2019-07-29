Prominent Russian journalist and Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara- Murza died Sunday morning after a long illness at the age of 59 in Moscow, according to Russian news reports Monday.

Mr. Kara-Murza’s son, who is also a journalist and government critic, wrote on Twitter Sunday that his father, a “historian, TV journalist, one of the founders of the ‘old NTV ,’” died at 8 a.m.

After gaining prominence on Channel One when the Soviet Union fell and President Boris Yeltson implemented democratic reforms, Mr. Kara- Murza helped start the first independent television channel in Russia in 1993. Along with several other prominent journalists, Mr. Kara- Murza and his friend Oleg Dobrodeyev started NTV , a network with high standards, sharp analysis and sound reporting, a rarity in Russia at the time.