Prominent Russian journalist and Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza died Sunday morning after a long illness at the age of 59 in Moscow, according to Russian news reports Monday.Mr. Kara-Murza’s son, who is also a journalist and government critic, wrote on Twitter Sunday that his father, a “historian, TV journalist, one of the founders of the ‘old NTV,’” died at 8 a.m.After gaining prominence on Channel One when the Soviet Union fell and President Boris Yeltson implemented democratic reforms, Mr. Kara-Murza helped start the first independent television channel in Russia in 1993. Along with several other prominent journalists, Mr. Kara-Murza and his friend Oleg Dobrodeyev started NTV, a network with high standards, sharp analysis and sound reporting, a rarity in Russia at the time.Mr. Kara-Murza used his background in history to inform his reporting and give current events historical context, which gave him a reputation of creating insightful analysis, according to The Moscow Times. He also emerged as a fierce critic of the Kremlin and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and served as a pallbearer at the funeral of Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain.
The family will announce funeral arrangements soon.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.