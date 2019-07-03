The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has struck another blow against President Trump, this time blocking the funds for his border wall.

A three-judge panel of the San Francisco court, which Mr. Trump has frequently attacked, refused a request to halt temporarily a lower-court ruling that had banned military funds from being diverted for used to build the wall.

“The use of those funds violates the constitutional requirement that the Executive Branch not spend money absent an appropriation from Congress,” the 9th Circuit judges wrote in Wednesday’s 2-1 decision.

