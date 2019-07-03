ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque police say a man is dead following a shootout with a police detective who suffered minor injuries.

A Police Department spokesman says the gunfire occurred late Tuesday night when after an armed man approached the vehicle of the detective who was conducting a surveillance operation.

The spokesman, Officer Simon Drobik, says the detective wasn’t transported to a hospital and that the shooting occurred after a surveillance operation began in one part of the city and shifted to another area.

No identities were released and no additional information on circumstances of the incident were immediately available.

