DANBURY, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut authorities say a man with a knife has been shot by police in Danbury.

Danbury officials say the shooting happened Wednesday morning a short distance from Interstate 84 and no officers were injured.

The name and condition of the man who was shot have not been disclosed.

State police say at least one city officer shot the man.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton posted a tweet saying there is no danger to residents in the area.

