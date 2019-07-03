Democratic presidential contender Beto O’Rourke said Wednesday that the 1776 Betsy Ross flag has become a symbol of white nationalism.

The former House member from El Paso, Texas, made the remark while stumping at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, where he also praised Nike for pulling the flag design from a planned sneaker design set to be released for July Fourth, reportedly at the behest of former-quarterback-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick.

In his remarks, according to reporters present, Mr. O’Rourke said the 13-star flag sewn by Ross in 1776 “has, by some extremist white-nationalist groups, been appropriated.”

Beto had noted that “the version of the flag that was used on Nike shoes in question has by some extremist/white nationalist groups been appropriated” — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) July 3, 2019

White nationalists and racist groups like the Ku Klux Klan also frequently fly the current 50-star U.S. flag.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Nike had already begun shipping out the sneakers when Mr. Kaepernick told the company he and others see the Betsy Ross flag as a symbol of slavery, which was then practiced legally in all the colonies that became the United States.

“I think its really important to take into account the impression that kind of symbol would have for many of our fellow Americans, respect the decision Nike made and more importantly grateful for the conversation that this is producing,” Mr. O’Rourke also said.

The claim that the Betsy Ross flag is a symbol of slavery or white nationalism prompted wide derision on social media and one viral photo suggested nobody thought it was in 2013.

In that photo, which was reposted or retweeted by social-media conservatives, including Donald Trump Jr., the 1776 flag is prominently featured at President Barack Obama’s second inauguration.

Weird that no one had a problem with The Betsy Ross Flag when it flew over Obama’s inauguration. Now it’s not patriotic… ok got it. 🙄 #morons https://t.co/wkxDRZs6bM — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 3, 2019

