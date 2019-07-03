Making derogatory comments about illegal immigrants being held in migrant detainment facilities is “part of the border patrol culture,” a Customs and Border Protection veteran claimed Wednesday.

The man, who spoke to CNN on a condition of anonymity, said America needs “to know the truth,” describing a workplace environment where migrants were discussed inhumanely, sometimes with CBP personnel fantasizing about inflicting bodily harm on those in their care.

“‘What difference does it make, it’s just another life?’” he said a supervisor joked, “He made a comment also regarding running over illegals. And I’m like you cannot run over people.”

The agent described “filthy” conditions in the cells, saying they had a crew that cleaned the administrative parts of the facility but never witnessed them cleaning holding areas.

“I have never seen them cleaning counters, or cleaning toilets in the cells, or cleaning sinks in the cells,” he said, adding migrants were forced to wear “the same clothing for days.”

The report comes after Democratic representatives toured three facilities Monday, reporting women were told to drink from the toilet and children sleeping on the cold floor.

The Trump administration and Republicans have blamed the overcrowding and conditions on an influx of migrants applying for asylum.

