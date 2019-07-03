President Trump said Wednesday any reports that his administration is conceding to the citizenship question not appearing on the 2020 census are “FAKE,” contradicting his own Commerce and Justice departments.

“The News Reports about the Department of Commerce dropping its quest to put the Citizenship Question on the Census is incorrect or, to state it differently, FAKE! We are absolutely moving forward, as we must, because of the importance of the answer to this question,” the president tweeted.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and a lawyer for the Justice Department both said the Census Bureau has moved forward with printing the hundreds of millions of census documents with no citizenship question included.

The question was expunged following a Supreme Court decision last week blocking it from the national survey in a 5-4 ruling.

While the court sent the case back to a lower court to be reconsidered, it left virtually no time for a challenge to happen before the Commerce Department’s June 30 deadline to print the millions of documents.

Mr. Trump blasted the Supreme Court’s decision, adding Tuesday he has asked the two departments to do anything necessary in allowing “this most vital of questions” onto the census.

“A very sad time for America when the Supreme Court of the United States won’t allow a question of ‘Is this person a Citizen of the United States?’ to be asked on the #2020 Census! Going on for a long time,” he tweeted.

“I have asked the Department of Commerce and the Department of Justice to do whatever is necessary to bring this most vital of questions, and this very important case, to a successful conclusion. USA! USA! USA,” Mr. Trump wrote.

The controversy surrounding the citizenship question started last year when Mr. Ross said he would add the question, which was requested by the Justice Department to get better data on how to enforce the Voting Rights Act.

Opponents of the question argued it would scare people away and provide an inaccurate count.

