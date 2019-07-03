Potentially explosive sealed records accusing Jeffrey Epstein of participating in an underage sex-trafficking ring will be made public, according to a federal court appeals decision Wednesday.

In a 27-page decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled a lower federal court erred in sealing the records, saying that the public’s right to access the material overrides privacy concerns.

“Continued sealing of the documents may be justified only with specific, on-the-record findings that sealing is necessary to preserve higher values and only if the sealing order is narrowly tailored to achieve that aim,” the three-judge panel ruled.

But the ruling came with a warning to the public about the “reliability of the court filings” and a caution for the media to “exercise restraint.”

“Materials submitted by parties to a court should be understood for what they are. They do not reflect the court’s own findings,” the judges wrote. “Rather, they are prepared by parties seeking to advance their own interests in an adversarial process.”

Some of the records could be released within weeks with others following a judge’s review. The delay gives parties who are pushing to keep the records sealed time to request a hearing before all the Second Circuit judges.

The documents were filed by unnamed litigants in the case alleging Mr. Epstein trafficked Virginia Giuffre through a friend named Ghislaine Maxwell. Plaintiffs in the case allege Ms. Giuffree was trafficked to some of Mr. Epstein’s high-profile friends, including his former lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

Mr. Dershowitz has adamantly denied the claim.

The wealthy Mr. Epstein has had friendships with several notable individuals including President Trump, former President Clinton and Prince Andrew.

In 2008, Mr. Epstein was accused of luring more than 30 underage girls for sex acts in the United States and overseas. He pleaded guilty to two prostitution charges and served a 13-month sentence in Florida. He was also required to register as a sex offender.

The Epstein case is receiving greater attention this year after the Miami Herald raised questions about his light sentence recommended by then-U.S. Attorney for Southern Florida Alex Acosta.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.