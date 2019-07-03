HONOLULU (AP) - A Hawaii man who painted his face black with a marker for his sentencing hearing has been ordered to serve life in prison.
News organizations reported that a judge sentenced Mark Char Monday to a mandatory life prison term with possible parole for attempted murder.
The Honolulu circuit court judge also sentenced the 60-year-old to five years in prison for second-degree assault and one year for third-degree assault.
A lawyer who withdrew as Char’s defender after the hearing says it was Char’s choice to appear with his face and head blackened.
Char claims he acted in self-defense while stabbing three people on the H1 freeway in August 2016.
The judge also ordered Char to pay $16,674 in restitution for a driver’s lost wages and a passenger’s medical bills.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.