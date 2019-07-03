Jared Lorenzen, who was nicknamed “the Hefty Lefty” in his days as an NFL and semi-pro quarterback, died Wednesday at age 38.

Lorenzen’s family confirmed last week that he was fighting an infection plus kidney and heart issues.

“It is with heavy hearts that the family of Jared Lorenzen would like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation for all of your support and prayers over the past 6 days,” a statement from the family read. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jared today, July 3, 2019.

“Again, we appreciate all of the warm wishes and prayers, but as a family, we would request your respect and privacy … Please keep Jared’s family and especially his children in your thoughts and prayers.”

Here is a statement from the family of Jared Lorenzen pic.twitter.com/vTJn2gdNU5 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 3, 2019

Lorenzen gained notice for being abnormally heavy for a quarterback; he weighed 285 pounds in his final NFL season. Lorenzen played backup for the New York Giants from 2004 to 2007 and missed the cut for the Indianapolis Colts’ 53-man roster in 2008.

From there, Lorenzen concluded his playing career with stints on three different indoor football teams in Kentucky, his home state.

Lorenzen grew to more than 500 pounds by 2017, but increased weight-loss efforts chronicled by ESPN’s show “The Jared Lorenzen Project” helped him lose more than 100 pounds.

