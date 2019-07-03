Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden is leading the 2020 Democratic presidential field, with Sen. Bernard Sanders in second place, according to a survey taken after last week’s debate and released Wednesday.

Mr. Biden was the choice of 29% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, followed by Mr. Sanders of Vermont at 23%, according to the ABC News-Washington Post poll.

Sens. Kamala D. Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts were at 11% apiece, followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, and former Obama administration official Julián Castro of Texas at 4% apiece.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas were both at 2%.

Forty-one percent said Ms. Harris stood out the most in last week’s debates, besting Ms. Warren, the next-closest, who was at 26%.

Among those who watched both debates, 72% deemed Ms. Harris, who confronted Mr. Biden about his past positions on busing to desegregate schools, a standout performer.

But the survey paints somewhat of a different picture than other recent post-debate polling, some of which has shown Ms. Harris surging to second place behind Mr. Biden.

Forty-five percent said Mr. Biden has the best chance to beat President Trump, compared to 18% for Mr. Sanders and 9% for Ms. Harris.

The survey of 460 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents was conducted from June 28 to July 1 and has a margin of error of 5.5 points.

