Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden raised $21.5 million since entering the presidential race in late April, his campaign said Wednesday.

Mr. Biden’s campaign said that more than 256,000 contributors gave more than 436,000 total donations, with an average contribution of $49.

“After just two months in this race, we have seen Americans in every corner of the country chip in to join this battle for the soul of our nation,” said Greg Schultz, Mr. Biden’s campaign manager.

Mr. Biden’s campaign pointed out that Mr. Biden was in the race for 66 days during the quarter, which covers April, May, and June.

His total is still less than the $24.8 million haul reported by South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who entered the race in mid-April.

Sen. Bernard Sanders’ campaign reported bringing in $18 million in contributions in the second quarter, with an additional $6 million in transfers.

