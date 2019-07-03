The Justice Department’s inspector general will investigate the FBI’s role to scrap its decade-long plan to move its headquarters to suburban Washington, D.C., according to a letter released Wednesday.

Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz on Tuesday sent a letter to the four House committee leaders announcing that he will examine the decisions that led to the Justice Department and FBI abandoning the plan to move in favor of building an updated headquarters on the same location it now occupies in downtown Washington.

“The review will include an examination of the DOJ’s and FBI’s progress in its planning, their assessment and consideration of the previously proposed plan to move FBI headquarters to a suburban location and their assessment and consideration of the plan to demolish the J. Edgar Hoover Building and construct a new facility on that site,” Mr. Horowitz wrote in the letter to the committee chairs and ranking members of the House Oversight and Transportation and Infrastructure committees.

The probe could uncover new information about how big of a role President Trump played in the decision to cancel the FBI’s relocation.

Democrats have pushed for Mr. Horowitz to investigate the process that would have moved the bureau of the crumbling Hoover building into a larger, more secure suburban campus.

They say Mr. Trump nixed the move to block a rival hotel from springing up on the lot — prime downtown D.C. real estate that sits across from the Trump International Hotel.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah E. Cummings, Maryland Democrat, said as much in a Tuesday statement welcoming the investigation.

“For months, our committees have investigated the administration’s sudden change of heart on a federal property across the street from the President’s namesake hotel, but because the FBI has withheld key decision-making documents from Congress, we have been left with many unanswered questions,” he said. “We welcome the IG’s independent examination, which will supplement our ongoing effort to get to the truth.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.