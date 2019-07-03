Rep. Lloyd Doggett said Tuesday the House Ways and Means Committee, which he is a member of, took too long to file a lawsuit against the IRS and Treasury Department in an escalation to access President Trump’s tax returns.

“This should have been done a long time ago, and the delay has really — really means that probably we see none of this year, and it will take a series of really fortune developments in the courts to ensure we see it before the end of Congress,” the Texas Democrat said on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time.”

“You know, being thorough and careful is important. Being dilatory is not good when your opponents’ tactic is delay, delay, delay,” Mr. Doggett said, adding that he personally thought it was time to open an impeachment inquiry.

Chairman Richard E. Neal filed the lawsuit after the deadlines listed in multiple subpoenas went unfulfilled requesting six years of the president’s personal tax returns and eight of his companies’ returns.

