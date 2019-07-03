Sen. Michael Bennet raised $2.8 million since the Colorado Democrat entered the presidential race in early May, his campaign said Wednesday.

Combined with a $700,000 transfer from his Senate account, the campaign reported a second-quarter fundraising total of $3.5 million for Mr. Bennet.

That’s well back of the $24 million-plus totals that candidates such as Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont have announced in recent days.

But Mr. Bennet, who was ultimately given a clean bill of health after getting treated for prostate cancer earlier this year, also had less time to raise the money than some others in the most recent fundraising period, which covers April, May and June.

“Despite Michael entering the race late because of a prostate cancer diagnosis, we raised more in two months than several other campaigns did in the entire first quarter,” said Shannon Beckham, a spokeswoman for the Bennet campaign. “We’re building a sustainable, long-term campaign to defeat Donald Trump, and we’re just getting started.”

The campaign said 95 percent of the contributions totaled $100 or less.

Second-quarter fundraising totals will be a key indicator of the staying power of candidates such as Mr. Bennet, who qualified for the first debate last week but has been polling in the low single digits among the 2020 Democratic field.

