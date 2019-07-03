CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago’s police department is over the July 4 weekend following a familiar playbook to reduce violence in what is typically one of the most violent stretch of days of the year by flooding the streets with more officers and arresting dozens of people on guns and weapons charges.

On Wednesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office announced that an extra 1,500 officers will hit the streets, in parks and along the lakefront.

And the police department announced that on Tuesday officers arrested 77 people on guns and weapons charges in what they called “Operation Independence.” The department in recent years has conducted similar operations that result in the seizure of illegal guns and narcotics as well as keep known gang members and criminals locked up during the long holiday weekend.

