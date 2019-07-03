Recent editorials from North Carolina newspapers:

___

July 2

The Charlotte Observer on the state’s Medicaid expansion stalemate:

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the Republican-drawn state budget last week because it does not include Medicaid expansion. Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) says Medicaid expansion will not be added. Period. Meanwhile, the fiscal year ended June 30 and the $24 billion proposed budget is in limbo.

One way to solve the impasse would be to let the people decide. The General Assembly could agree to put Medicaid expansion to a vote in 2020. Among the 36 states that have expanded Medicaid, four - Maine, Idaho, Nebraska and Utah - have done so through ballot initiatives. North Carolina does not allow citizens to put issues on the ballot through petition, but the legislature could agree to abide by the results of a referendum.

Gerry Cohen, a former special counsel to the N.C. General Assembly and an unofficial historian of the legislature, said use of a binding statewide vote has generally has been limited to bond issues and constitutional amendments. However, there were binding statewide votes on liquor sales in the 1930s and 1940s and one regarding county sales taxes in 1969. He said a binding referendum was widely discussed regarding adopting a state lottery, though legislators eventually pushed it through on their own.

Rep. Craig Horn, a Union County Republican and vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, said he prefers that lawmakers make decisions rather than turning that task over to the public. But he is open to considering a statewide vote. “At this point, every avenue is worth exploring,” he said. “We do not want to keep standing here looking at each other to see who blinks.”

Agreeing to put Medicaid expansion to a popular vote would open the way for lawmakers to negotiate other thorny, but less intractable budget issues. Prominent among those, on the governor’s side, would be bigger raises for public school teachers and blocking the proposed move of the Department of Health and Human Services from Raleigh to Granville County. For Republicans, taking the expansion issue off the table might move Cooper to accept yet another of their proposed corporate tax cuts.

The governor might oppose a referendum because it would further delay expansion of the health care plan for low-income families. He has the votes to uphold his budget veto and wants to apply pressure for expansion’s passage now. As Rep. Marcia Morey, a Durham Democrat, put it: “Time is of the essence. The more we delay, the more we deny people the health care they need.”

Berger and Republican leaders likely don’t want the people deciding this issue. Polls show that a clear majority of voters support expanding Medicaid. It’s easy to see why. Expansion would provide health insurance for hundreds of thousands of uninsured North Carolinians, create thousands of jobs and offer a lifeline to struggling rural hospitals. The federal government would cover 90 percent of the cost. Under Cooper’s plan, an assessment on hospitals and other health care providers would cover the other 10 percent.

Objecting to letting the people decide is a hard position for Republican lawmakers to take now. They, after all, spoke a lot about “the people’s will” when they put six constitutional amendments on the 2018 ballot. Those included big issues - a photo ID requirement for voting and capping the state income tax rate - and a frivolous one that protected the right to hunt and fish.

Why now be reluctant to let the people speak on the state’s most consequential matter?

___

June 28

The Citizen-Times on the state’s lack of water quality testing programs:

The state’s water-quality testing program for the French Broad River is totally inadequate. And dismissing E.coli readings up to nearly 50 times the level considered safe for recreation as “naturally occurring conditions” does nothing to instill confidence in the regulators.

E.coli is a microbe that enters waterways through contact with fecal matter. Drinking or even coming into contact with polluted water can cause vomiting, diarrhea or infections of the skin or eyes. The Environmental Protection Agency considers water safe for recreation so long as the E. coli level (measured in colony forming units per 100 milliliters) is below 235.

Lab tests conducted June 19 by local environmental organization MountainTrue indicate 14 sites had E.coli levels more than 10 times the EPA limit. Of those, six sites had 20 times the EPA limit and the most polluted registered 47 times the limit. Failing sites ranged from the river headwaters in Transylvania County to where it enters Tennessee at Hot Springs.

The worst reading (10,935 cfu) was recorded at Hot Springs, downstream from all sources of pollution in North Carolina. Champion Park in Rosman, near the headwaters, registered 260. Only two sites registered under the limit, one of which was the Mills River Boat Access, in a protected watershed where Asheville and Hendersonville get some drinking water.

MountainTrue’s environmental scientists say any reading over 1,000 cfu warrants an immediate follow-up to determine the source of the pollution and assess risk. Thus far, there have not been even swimming advisories.

Such advisories are issued by the state Department of Health and Human Services upon advice from the Division of Water Resources within the Department of Environmental Quality, a spokeswoman from Buncombe County Health and Human Services told the Citizen Times in an email.

DEQ only tests water quality in the French Broad River Basin once a month, not frequently enough to capture changes in water quality before the public is affected. The MountainTrue tests are conducted weekly. But, even had DEQ tested more frequently there is little indication there would have been warnings.

In an email to the Citizen Times, a representative of DEQ said advisory postings by DHHS “are not usually made based on naturally occurring conditions, natural contaminants, etc.” because it is “known and expected that high flow events can elevate bacteria levels.” The DWR said no follow-up tests have been conducted, “but sampling is planned.”

The “naturally occurring conditions” to which DEQ referred were the heavy rains that fell shortly before and during the MountainTrue tests. French Broad Riverkeeper Hartwell Carson said such rains “can overstress sewer pipes and other infrastructure” like septic tanks, in addition to increasing runoff from farms with poor land management practices.

Evidently, it’s all right to swim in polluted water so long as the pollution wasn’t due to an abnormal event such as a sewage treatment plant malfunction or a sewer-line break. We do not find that logic compelling.

There is movement in the General Assembly to put up money for weekly testing in the French Broad. Those pushing for passage include Sens. Chuck Edwards of Hendersonville and Deanna Ballard of Boone, both Republicans, according to Carson.

Alternatively, the state could use MountainTrue data. Over the past five weeks, MountainTrue and DWR have “split” samples and tested them separately in order to verify MountainTrue’s sample analysis methods. “So far they’ve been lining up very well,” Carson said. “Hopefully they can use our data more confidently.”

None of this will help, however, unless the state understands the importance of alerting swimmers and boaters when E. coli levels exceed safe standards, regardless of the cause.

___

June 25

The Fayetteville Observer on the state’s new way of handling potential human trafficking victims:

She may have been picked up by police for prostitution.

Or maybe she faces charges for shoplifting, or drug possession.

They are crimes. No one disputes that.

But they are crimes with a context. And a new court in Cumberland County designed to help human trafficking victims, scheduled to open next month, will consider that context.

The court will be presided over by District Court Judge Toni King. Its aim is to help people who are victims of a form of modern-day slavery break out of their circumstances. Their path toward a better life may include reduction or dismissal of charges.

But it also would include drug treatment, counseling, medical care, education and other services.

The human trafficking court will be called the Worth Court. King said Monday at an advisory council meeting for the court that the name avoids the stigma of trafficking and means, “We Overcome Recidivism Through Healing.” Anyone who wishes to assist the court can call the judge at 910-475-3012.

The court will be the first of its kind in North Carolina, and there’s a reason for that. There are more prosecutions for trafficking in our county than any other, in part because local law enforcement has made a priority of going after those crimes.

The new court is the latest in a proactive, sensible and frankly more humane approach to nonviolent crimes that is happening here in our city and county, and nationwide. We applaud these moves.

The Cumberland County Veterans Treatment Court that opened in 2015 is designed for those veterans charged in misdemeanors or nonviolent felonies. Many of the vets steered toward the year-long program suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome related to their service. They take part in community meetings where the various components of rebuilding their lives are discussed, from housing to substance abuse. In addition to counseling and community service, a key component of the program pairs the veterans with other veterans who are mentors. (If you are interested in being a mentor, call the district attorney’s office at 910-473-3010).

There is also an adult drug court, a Sobriety Court; and one geared toward misdemeanor diversions, among others.

We particularly like how Cumberland County refers to its Sobriety Court as a “problem-solving court” at the website.

Looking at issues as problems to be solved is a good way for the local courts to tackle some of society’s most entrenched problems, rather than just seeing defendants as people to lock up and forget about - until they re-offend.

The opioid epidemic, the long tentacles of which doubtlessly reach into the lives of defendants in all of these courts, increases the urgency of an approach focused on treatment and not punishment. The punitive approach is more economically costly and often leaves intact the root cases that lead some into criminal acts.

The Worth Court keeps us on the good foot of changing the relationship between nonviolent offenders and the justice system, for the good of the defendant, and the community.

