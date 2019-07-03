Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, after touring migrant detention centers on the southern border Monday, said the U.S. is “headed to fascism.”

“Are we headed to fascism? Yes. I don’t think there’s a question. If you actually take the time to study, and to look at the steps, and to see how government transforms under authoritarian regimes, and look at the political decisions and patterns of this president, the answer is yes,” the New York Democrat said to Yahoo News.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s comments come after her controversial remarks in an Instagram live video that said the U.S. “is running concentration camps on our southern border” and called President Trump a “fascist” president.

She toured three of these “camps” on Monday, where she described “unconscionable” conditions and said migrants told her they were being forced to drink toilet water.

The freshman representative said the humanitarian crisis at the border “is completely engineered by” Mr. Trump. She said his decision to withdraw aid meant to “stabilize” the Central American countries that migrants are fleeing from has created the crisis.

“It deepened and exacerbated all of the crises that are already happening, causing a flood of people to try to escape these horrifying conditions. So we are contributing to the surge in the first place. We’re engineering it, so that’s coming to our border,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said.

She also described multiple “disrespectful” interactions with border agents at the facility, getting into a shouting match with one and another attempting to take a selfie with her despite lawmakers being banned from having cameras.

