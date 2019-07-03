Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday rolled out a plan aimed at bolstering volunteerism among young people across the U.S.

Mr. Buttigieg, who plans to discuss the plan during a campaign stop in Iowa, told the Des Moines Register he’s putting a focus on volunteering because it’s “really urgent” that Americans repair “our national social fabric.”

“And one of the most powerful things that can do that is just for more Americans — millions of Americans, if we do this right — to have that experience of working on things that are challenging, with people who are very different,” he said.

The plan, titled “A New Call to Service,” aims to increase the number of people who participate in volunteer programs like AmeriCorps to 1 million by 2026.

It would add funding for existing federal programs and increase the number of slots from 75,000 to 250,000. It would also create new service organizations, like a Climate Corps.

• The Associated Press contributed to this report.

