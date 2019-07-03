PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say horseplay involving a gun left a 13-year-old boy dead and a 16-year-old boy in custody.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson said Arthur Miles was visiting the apartment of the 16-year-old when the younger boy was shot and that the older boy later “made admissions” to police regarding what Thompson called “antics” involving a gun he’d recently acquired.
The 16-year-old was detained at a juvenile court center. His name wasn’t released.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.