By - Associated Press - Wednesday, July 3, 2019

PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say horseplay involving a gun left a 13-year-old boy dead and a 16-year-old boy in custody.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson said Arthur Miles was visiting the apartment of the 16-year-old when the younger boy was shot and that the older boy later “made admissions” to police regarding what Thompson called “antics” involving a gun he’d recently acquired.

The 16-year-old was detained at a juvenile court center. His name wasn’t released.

