TYLERTOWN, Miss. (AP) - A sheriff says at least one person has died and one person has been injured in a shooting at a bank in south Mississippi.

Walthall County Sheriff Kyle Breland tells WLBT-TV that the shooting happened about noon Wednesday at Citizens Bank in Tylertown.

The Associated Press has left a message for Breland to seek more information. He was out of the office working on the investigation.

Tylertown has about 1,500 residents. It is roughly 85 miles (137 kilometers) south of Jackson.

