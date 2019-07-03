President Trump defended the Border Patrol Wednesday, saying they are doing a “great job” and blaming Democrats for overcrowding and other horrid conditions faced by illegal immigrants at the border.

His comments come as agents are under fire after revelation of a secret Facebook group involving some current and former agents, where, insensitive offensive or disparaging messages about illegal immigrants and Democrats in Congress were shared.

Also this week an inspector general detailed the levels of overcrowding, saying things are so bad that it’s nearly sparked riots among migrants.

And a group of congressional Democrats visited a couple of facilities and came away complaining of unfathomable conditions, including alleging women were told to get drinking water from toilets.

“No matter how good things actually look, even if perfect, the Democrat visitors will act shocked & aghast at how terrible things are. Just Pols,” Mr. Trump tweeted Wednesday.

He didn’t comment specifically on the Facebook group, but expressed faith in the agents themselves, who he said were being overtaxed.

As much as 50 percent of agents’ time is now spent babysitting migrants by providing food, driving them to appointments or deadlines, and staying with them while they get emergency medical care.

“Our Border Patrol people are not hospital workers, doctors or nurses,” Mr/ Trump said. “The Democrats bad Immigration Laws, which could be easily fixed, are the problem. Great job by Border Patrol, above and beyond.”

