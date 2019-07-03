The White House is dispatching its Medicare chief, a key Commerce Department official and five other women to cheer on the U.S. women’s soccer team in the World Cup final in France on Sunday.

Deputy Commerce Secretary Karen Dunn Kelley will lead the seven-member delegation in Lyon, as the U.S. seeks to become back-to-back champions after a hard-fought win over England in Tuesday’s semifinal.

President Trump clashed in recent days with Megan Rapinoe, a key star on the team who said the team is not “going to the f–ing White House” after the tournament.

Mr. Trump hit back on Twitter, saying he is a fan of the women’s team but they should “finish the job” before Ms. Rapinoe talks smack about him.

Despite the dustup, the White House said an all-female delegation will be on hand for the big final.

Jamie D. McCourt, the U.S. ambassador to France and Monaco, will be there, alongside Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Rounding out the delegation is Josephine K. Olsen, director of the Peace Corps; Marie Royce, assistant secretary of state for education and cultural affairs; Kelly Loeffler, the CEO of Bakkt and a co-owner of the WNBA Atlanta Dream franchise; and Shauna Rohbock, who is a member of the U.S. Army National Guard, the president’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition and a former soccer player.

The U.S. will play the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between the Netherlands and Sweden.

