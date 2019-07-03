The White House lashed out Wednesday against a federal judge who ruled that asylum-seekers must be given a chance to make bond and be released while their cases are heard, calling it a decision “at war with the rule of law.”

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Judge Marsha Pechman, a Clinton appointee to the bench in western Washington state, ignored clear law in ordering a blanket policy for asylum-seekers.

Judge Pechman also ruled unconstitutional a law passed by Congress allowing asylum-seekers to be held while awaiting a determination in their cases.

“The district court’s injunction is at war with the rule of law,” Ms. Grisham said in a statement. “The decision only incentivizes smugglers and traffickers, which will lead to the further overwhelming of our immigration system by illegal aliens.”

The ruling is the latest in a long string of legal setbacks for President Trump’s immigration policy, including decisions blocking his sanctuary city crackdown, his attempts to increase standards for claiming asylum, and his effort to phase out the Obama-era DACA deportation amnesty for illegal immigrant “Dreamers.”

The Supreme Court said last week it would take the case involving DACA, while the other cases are still being fought out in lower courts.

Mr. Trump has been fierce in his criticism of the judges — most of them Democratic appointees — who have stood in his way.

Mr. Grisham said Wednesday that the trend cannot continue.

“No single district judge has legitimate authority to impose his or her open borders views on the country,” the press secretary said. “We must restore our democracy and ensure Americans have the voice to which they are entitled under our Constitution.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.