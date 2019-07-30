ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old has been arrested in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy during a gathering with other teens in the St. Louis area.

St. Louis County police said Monday in a news release that the teen is being held at a juvenile facility in Illinois. Police say he eventually will be referred to St. Louis County Family Courts.

The arrest stems from the killing earlier this month of Ien Coleman, who lived in St. Louis. He was found dead after police were called to an apartment in nearby Riverview, Missouri.

Police say the victim and his suspected attacker knew each other.

