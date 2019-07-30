DERRY, N.H. (AP) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a hit-and-run that seriously injured a New Hampshire man while he was mowing his lawn.

John Pothier, of Derry, suffered serious leg and arm injuries when he was hit in June. His wife, Paula Beverage, had said he also is fighting kidney failure but had been feeling upbeat about getting on a transplant list. She said he decided to mow because he was feeling a bit energetic that day.

WMUR-TV reports 57-year-old Thomas Marzola, of Londonderry, turned himself in Monday after learning that a warrant was issued. He’s been charged with conduct after an accident and insurance fraud.

Marzola’s scheduled to be arraigned next week. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number couldn’t immediately be found for him.

