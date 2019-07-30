HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania cast himself as a policy-first worker in Congress in his first town hall meeting this session as he downplayed concerns about Russian meddling in elections and turned away suggestions about gun control after another mass shooting.

Speaking Tuesday evening to about 60 people in a suburban Harrisburg fire hall, Perry also insisted that children are being cared for at the U.S.-Mexico border as best as possible under the circumstances.

Perry typically defended President Donald Trump when Trump’s name came up in the question-and-answer session with a politically divided crowd that occasionally grumbled at his answers or challenged him. Perry also passed on opportunities to criticize Trump.

The fourth-term Perry could face a challenge next year from Democratic state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale.

